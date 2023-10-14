Jordan Warns Blinken against Displacement of Palestinians

NNA – Jordanian King Abdullah II warned Friday in a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken against Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians.

ldquo;The crisis (between Hamas and Israel in Gaza) should not spread to neighboring countries and exacerbate the refugee issue,rdquo; King Abdullah told Blinken, according to a palace statement.

In the talks with Blinken, the Jordanian king called for ldquo;opening humanitarian corridors to allow for the entry of urgent medical and relief aid to Gaza and protecting civilians and stopping the escalation and war on Gaza,rdquo; the statement said.

He also cautioned against adopting a policy of collective punishment towards the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, affirming the necessity of protecting innocent civilians from both sides, in line with common humanitarian values, international law, and international humanitarian law.

The King highlighted the importance of allowing international organizations to carry out their humanitarian duties in Gaza without hindrance.

He reiterated the importance of building a political horizon to ensure opportunities for achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution and preventing further cycles of violence and wars in the region.

Moreover, the King emphasized the significance of preserving the existing historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian sanctities in Jerusalem and pointed to the continued protection and care of these sanctities under Hashemite custodianship.

In the same context, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday met with Blinken and discussed efforts to de-escalate and end the war in Gaza.

Safadi stressed the need to address the humanitarian repercussions and the danger of its continuation and expansion across the region.

Safadi urged the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and ending the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Strip. He emphasized that protecting civilians on both sides and condemning their targeting and killing is a collective legal, moral, and humanitarian responsibility.

The Jordanian warnings expressed by the King follow concerns expressed by official sources to Asharq Al-Awsat of a possible deterioration in the West Bank.

These sources stressed the urgency of refraining from the expansion of the Israeli aggression on Palestinians and sparing the innocents more killing.

Jordan is aware of the American and Western support to Israel that falls under ldquo;the right of self-defenserdquo; following the Al-Aqsa Storm operation that was launched by ldquo;Hamasrdquo;. This pushed Amman to gradually level up its rhetoric against the Israeli far-right policies that are making use of international support to Tel Aviv in order to achieve their ambitions.

In the meantime, hundreds of protesters rallied in the Jordanian capital amid high security presence. Jordanian police forcibly dispersed dozens of protesters who tried to reach a border zone.

The Public Security Directorate (PSD) called on Jordanians to adhere to the instructions on assembly sites and not to attempt to bypass them, stressing the implementation of the law and preventing anyone from trespassing or bypassing them.

The statement noted that a few tried to come into contact with the security men, urging them to adhere to the places of assembly and protest that have been designated for them to stand and deliver their message and exercise their right to do so without any violation of the law and instructions issued in this regard.

Amman is imposing a security cordon in the vicinity of the Israeli Embassy in to prevent the protesters from reaching it.

It further fears that the Islamic Action Front (IAF), the political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood that is unlicensed in the country, would exploit the peoplersquo;s anger.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed on Thursday that, out of its concern for the safety of citizens and to ensure the legitimate right to express their national feelings about what is happening in Palestinian territories, calls for gatherings and demonstrations in the Jordan Valley and border areas are not allowed.

The security agencies will take all necessary measures to prevent this, according to the ministry. —nbsp;Asharq Al Awsat

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;