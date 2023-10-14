Iran’s FM discusses Palestine situation with UN special coordinator

NNA – Iranrsquo;s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has discussed the latest development in Palestine with the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland.

Amirabdollahian emphasized that the ldquo;opportunity for peace is just for today, and tomorrow is too laterdquo;. The discussions were centered around the ongoing situation in the Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to severe airstrikes by the Zionist regime over the past six days.

The Foreign Minister embarked on a regional tour starting with Iraq, where he met with high-ranking Iraqi officials, including his counterpart Fuad Hussein. Following his visit to Iraq, Amirabdollahian proceeded to Lebanon and held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati on Friday morning.

Upon his arrival at Beirutndash;Rafic Hariri International Airport, Amirabdollahian stated that they were in Beirut to announce loudly, alongside Islamic countries and governments, that they would not tolerate the Zionist regimersquo;s crime against the people of Gaza. — IRNA English

