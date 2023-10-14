Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Iran’s FM discusses Palestine situation with UN special coordinator

    By

    Oct 14, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Iranrsquo;s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has discussed the latest development in Palestine with the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland.

    Amirabdollahian emphasized that the ldquo;opportunity for peace is just for today, and tomorrow is too laterdquo;. The discussions were centered around the ongoing situation in the Palestinian territories, including the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to severe airstrikes by the Zionist regime over the past six days.

    The Foreign Minister embarked on a regional tour starting with Iraq, where he met with high-ranking Iraqi officials, including his counterpart Fuad Hussein. Following his visit to Iraq, Amirabdollahian proceeded to Lebanon and held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati on Friday morning.

    Upon his arrival at Beirutndash;Rafic Hariri International Airport, Amirabdollahian stated that they were in Beirut to announce loudly, alongside Islamic countries and governments, that they would not tolerate the Zionist regimersquo;s crime against the people of Gaza. — IRNA English

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Strictly 2023: Adam Thomas leaves his brothers Scott and Ryan in tears with emotional Waltz as judges laud it’s his ‘best dance yet’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    Portland Bans Camping in Public Spaces; Private Security Guards Hired to Clear Homeless Encampment ‘The Pit’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    A pro-DeSantis super PAC stopped its door-knocking operation in California after the state’s GOP engineered changes to award its presidential delegates to the candidate who wins a majority of the vote

    Oct 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Strictly 2023: Adam Thomas leaves his brothers Scott and Ryan in tears with emotional Waltz as judges laud it’s his ‘best dance yet’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    Portland Bans Camping in Public Spaces; Private Security Guards Hired to Clear Homeless Encampment ‘The Pit’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    A pro-DeSantis super PAC stopped its door-knocking operation in California after the state’s GOP engineered changes to award its presidential delegates to the candidate who wins a majority of the vote

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    India will bid to host 2036 Olympics, Modi says

    Oct 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy