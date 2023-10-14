Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    Israel, Egypt agree to allow American citizens to leave Gaza through Rafah on Saturday

    NNA – Egypt and Israel have agreed to allow American citizens to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Crossing on Saturday, while Israel continues its strikes against Hamas, according to a US official.nbsp;

    The official accompanying US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a regional tour stated that the United States#39; partners agreed to keep the sole crossing from Gaza to Egypt open from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM (9:00 AM to 2:00 PM GMT), adding that Qatar has been in touch with Hamas to encourage cooperation.nbsp; — AFPnbsp; nbsp;

