Turkish foreign minister meets with German counterpart in Egypt

    NNA – Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met on Saturday with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Cairo to discuss Israel#39;s attacks on Gaza, humanitarian aid to Palestinians, and evacuations from the embattled Gaza Strip.

    The duo also addressed the situation in war-torn Ukraine and the Caucasus region of Karabakh, said diplomatic sources.

    On Friday, the Israeli army gave over 1 million Gazans 24 hours to evacuate the strip#39;s north for its south, despite warnings that this would cause a humanitarian disaster.

    Later, Fidan is expected to be received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and to meet with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

    Through Saturday, Fidan is paying a two-day official visit to Egypt at Shoukryrsquo;s invitation.

    His discussions with Egyptian official are expected to cover all aspects of bilateral ties, as well as current regional developments and international issues. — Anadolu Agency

