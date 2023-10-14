Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Lufthansa Suspends Flights to Beirut

    By

    Oct 14, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – German airline Lufthansa announced on Friday the suspension of its flights to Beirut until October 16 amid escalating tensions in the region.

    One week after the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas, a spokesperson for Europersquo;s largest airline told AFP that this decision was motivated by ldquo;the current situation in the Middle East.rdquo;

    A similar decision was made by Eurowings, Lufthansarsquo;s low-cost airline. To date, it is the first and only international airline to suspend its flights to Lebanon.

    One week ago, Lufthansa, like many other international airlines, announced the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv ldquo;due to the security situation,rdquo; with services set to resume on October 22. — This Is Beirut

    By

