Drake takes over the Australian music charts – after placing an enormous bet on an upcoming MMA fight

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Drake’s latest album For All The Dogs debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart this week.

The achievement marks the fifth time the Canadian rapper, 36, has claimed the top spot in Australia.

The album cover features a drawing of his six-year-old son Adonis, and For All The Dogs is Drake’s eighth studio album.

He previously reached the number one spot in 2016 with Views, in 2018 with Scorpion, in 2020 with Dark Lane Demo Tapes and in 2021 with Certified Lover Boy.

This latest album features collaborations with artists like Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, SZA (most notably on lead single Slime You Out, which reached No. 12 last month and has rebounded from No. 65 to No. 13 this week), J. Cole and Lil Yachty.

Drake’s (pictured) latest album, For All the Dogs, debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart this week.

He previously reached the number one spot in 2016 with Views, in 2018 with Scorpion, in 2020 with Dark Lane Demo Tapes and in 2021 with Certified Lover Boy.

Of the 28 songs on the album, no fewer than 20 entered the top 100 singles this week.

Eleven of those charted in the top 50, with three songs securing a spot in the top 10: First Person Shooter (featuring J. Cole) at #4, Virginia Beach at #9, and IDGAF (featuring Yeat) at #6.

It comes as the rapper made a huge bet on Logan Paul winning in his grudge match against Dillon Danis on Saturday.

Canadian rapper Drake has decided to throw some of his money behind WWE star Logan Paul

The MMA fighter and YouTuber turned boxer will headline the highly anticipated night of boxing in Manchester alongside KSIs and Tommy Fury.

Drake, who is no stranger to sports betting, believes Paul has good value to beat his opponent, who has carried out a dizzying campaign of personal attacks in the build-up to the fight.

The ‘One Dance’ star could earn around $1.3 million from his $850,000 bet if Danis suffers a spectacular defeat to his compatriot.

Dillon Danis called out the rapper’s “disrespect” and posted this photo of the couple

Fury, 30, who caused further controversy on Thursday when he hit Paul in the face with a microphone during the final press conference, was not too happy with Drake’s choice of winner.

“850 on my head is disrespectful,” he said used to write on X Tweet. He accompanied his post with an image of himself and the former Degrassi actor.

However, Paul may not be as grateful for the Canadian’s support, given his track record of tipping losing teams and athletes.

Earlier this year, Drake bet $400,000 on Logan’s brother Jake to beat Tommy Fury before the Mancunian triumphed on points.

‘F***! This is Drake’s fault!’ The younger Paul joked at his post-match press conference after discovering his friend’s huge bet. “Drake, brother, why did you do this to me?”