Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    News

    BBC headquarters covered in red paint

    By

    Oct 14, 2023 , ,
    BBC headquarters covered in red paint

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    BBC radio presenter Edward Adoo also shared photographs of the incident on Twitter in the early hours of Saturday morning, writing: “Just arrived at the BBC, the main entrance is blocked, someone sprayed red paint on the entrance.

    “Regardless of your opinion on what is happening, this is not the way. Congratulations to the security team on duty tonight.”

    The red paint appears to have been thrown on the wall where earlier this week protesters had posted posters about Israelis who went missing following Hamas attacks.

    In recent days, the broadcaster has come under increasing pressure to label Hamas a “terrorist” following recent events in Israel.

    Lawyers representing the Board of Deputies of British Jews have told the BBC to investigate complaints made against them for not referring to Hamas as terrorists.

    The BBC has been contacted for comment.

    BBC headquarters covered in red paint

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Strictly 2023: Adam Thomas leaves his brothers Scott and Ryan in tears with emotional Waltz as judges laud it’s his ‘best dance yet’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    Portland Bans Camping in Public Spaces; Private Security Guards Hired to Clear Homeless Encampment ‘The Pit’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    A pro-DeSantis super PAC stopped its door-knocking operation in California after the state’s GOP engineered changes to award its presidential delegates to the candidate who wins a majority of the vote

    Oct 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Strictly 2023: Adam Thomas leaves his brothers Scott and Ryan in tears with emotional Waltz as judges laud it’s his ‘best dance yet’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    Portland Bans Camping in Public Spaces; Private Security Guards Hired to Clear Homeless Encampment ‘The Pit’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    A pro-DeSantis super PAC stopped its door-knocking operation in California after the state’s GOP engineered changes to award its presidential delegates to the candidate who wins a majority of the vote

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    India will bid to host 2036 Olympics, Modi says

    Oct 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy