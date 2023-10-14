BBC headquarters covered in red paint

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

BBC radio presenter Edward Adoo also shared photographs of the incident on Twitter in the early hours of Saturday morning, writing: “Just arrived at the BBC, the main entrance is blocked, someone sprayed red paint on the entrance.

“Regardless of your opinion on what is happening, this is not the way. Congratulations to the security team on duty tonight.”

The red paint appears to have been thrown on the wall where earlier this week protesters had posted posters about Israelis who went missing following Hamas attacks.

In recent days, the broadcaster has come under increasing pressure to label Hamas a “terrorist” following recent events in Israel.

Lawyers representing the Board of Deputies of British Jews have told the BBC to investigate complaints made against them for not referring to Hamas as terrorists.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.