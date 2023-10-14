Lebanon files complaint at UN Security Council against Israel over killing of martyr Issam Abdullah

NNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates instructed Lebanon#39;s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York to submit a complaint to the UN Security Council about Israel#39;s deliberate killing of the martyr Lebanese journalist Issam Abdullah, who worked for Reuters, and the wounding of other journalists from Agence France-Presse and Al Jazeera.

The Foreign Ministry considered that this behavior ldquo;constitutes a blatant attack and a crime against freedom of opinion and the press, human rights, and international humanitarian law, by easily killing unarmed journalists who are victims of their desire to convey the truth, defend it with the lenses of their cameras and pens, and transfer them to the tape of the repeated Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.rdquo;

The complaint included ldquo;an explanation of the escalating Israeli provocations and attacks in the last week, and the injuries they caused to lives and property, and the ongoing violation of Lebanonrsquo;s sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which Lebanon affirmed its keenness to implement and abide by in all its aspects, holding Israel responsible for the ongoing escalation, and warning that failure to putting an end to what the latter is doing will ignite the entire region and threaten international peace and security and the interests of the entire world.rdquo;

