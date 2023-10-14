After Killing of Reuters Videographer, Israel’s UN Envoy: We Will Investigate

NNA – Israelrsquo;s UN envoy Gilad Erdan said that Israel would investigate what happened in southern Lebanon following the killing of a videographer from Reuters.

quot;We always try to mitigate and avoid civilian casualties,quot; Erdan told reporters in a briefing on Friday.

ldquo;Obviously, we would never want to hit or kill or shoot any journalist that is doing its job. But you know, we#39;re in a state of war, things might happen.rdquo;

quot;We regret them. We feel sorry. And we will investigate it. Right now, it#39;s too early to call what happened there,quot; he added.

A missile was fired while covering the Israeli shelling in Alma al-Shaab in the southern district of Tyre and it struck a vehicle, killing Issam Abdallah and wounding five others.

Media sources revealed that the journalists were covering the shelling but from a high point and were wearing press vests, but the Israeli forces targeted their vehicle with direct and intentional artillery shelling. —nbsp;Asharq Al Awsat

