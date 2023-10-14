Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    After Killing of Reuters Videographer, Israel’s UN Envoy: We Will Investigate

    By

    Oct 14, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Israelrsquo;s UN envoy Gilad Erdan said that Israel would investigate what happened in southern Lebanon following the killing of a videographer from Reuters.

    quot;We always try to mitigate and avoid civilian casualties,quot; Erdan told reporters in a briefing on Friday.

    ldquo;Obviously, we would never want to hit or kill or shoot any journalist that is doing its job. But you know, we#39;re in a state of war, things might happen.rdquo;

    quot;We regret them. We feel sorry. And we will investigate it. Right now, it#39;s too early to call what happened there,quot; he added.

    A missile was fired while covering the Israeli shelling in Alma al-Shaab in the southern district of Tyre and it struck a vehicle, killing Issam Abdallah and wounding five others.

    Media sources revealed that the journalists were covering the shelling but from a high point and were wearing press vests, but the Israeli forces targeted their vehicle with direct and intentional artillery shelling. —nbsp;Asharq Al Awsat

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Strictly 2023: Adam Thomas leaves his brothers Scott and Ryan in tears with emotional Waltz as judges laud it’s his ‘best dance yet’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    Portland Bans Camping in Public Spaces; Private Security Guards Hired to Clear Homeless Encampment ‘The Pit’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    A pro-DeSantis super PAC stopped its door-knocking operation in California after the state’s GOP engineered changes to award its presidential delegates to the candidate who wins a majority of the vote

    Oct 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Strictly 2023: Adam Thomas leaves his brothers Scott and Ryan in tears with emotional Waltz as judges laud it’s his ‘best dance yet’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    Portland Bans Camping in Public Spaces; Private Security Guards Hired to Clear Homeless Encampment ‘The Pit’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    A pro-DeSantis super PAC stopped its door-knocking operation in California after the state’s GOP engineered changes to award its presidential delegates to the candidate who wins a majority of the vote

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    India will bid to host 2036 Olympics, Modi says

    Oct 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy