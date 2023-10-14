Iran FM criticizes Arab League statement on Gaza

NNA – Iranrsquo;s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has underscored that the new statement by the Arab League on the situation in the Gaza Strip is disappointing.

Amirabdollahian made the remark in a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Damascus on Friday.

He emphasized that the statement was disappointing and that what is stated in the communique does not represent the viewpoints of all foreign ministers of Islamic nations, adding that Iran, Iraq, and certain other countries support holding an extraordinary meeting of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The top Iranian diplomat also expressed hope that the meeting will be held urgently in Tehran or in another capital of an OIC member and as a result, a robust statement will be issued in favor of the Palestinian nation and their resistance, because ambiguous stances will not serve values such as supporting Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Iranian minister went on to say that the child-killing Zionist regime has killed 52 Palestinian kids and demolished several houses from the onset of the year up to Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

Who really cares about the oppressed Palestinian people? The United States and other Western states played a key role in the atrocities in recent months by supporting the Zionist regime, the foreign minister said.

Now Europeans and Americans do not allow the delivery of medicine, food, and milk to children in the Gaza Strip, he said, noting that people in Gaza are being killed and their houses are being demolished, just like what the Nazis committed in World War II.

Reacting to the Arab League#39;s statement, Mekdad said that it is known that there are disagreements among Arab states on the issue. Obviously, issuing such a statement will not prevent the Arab nations from announcing their support for Palestine.

The Syrian FM added that prior to the issuance of the statement and decision by the Arab League, some Arab states declared that the Israeli regime was responsible for the violation of the Palestiniansrsquo; rights, and the Western states must withdraw their support for the regime. — IRNA Englishnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;