See inside Madeleine Albright’s $4 million historic Georgetown home, where she hosted dinner parties with the Clintons and the Queen of Jordan

The site of Secretary Albright’s famous dinner parties.

The former US Secretary of State lived in the four-bedroom home from 1968 until her death in 2022.

Built in the 1850s, the home was the site of famous dinners with policymakers and world leaders.

When she was serving in President Bill Clinton’s cabinet, her security detail lived in the garage.

Take a look around the Federal-style row house where former US Secretary of state Madeleine Albright lived throughout her storied political career.

Madeleine Albright’s home for more than 50 years in the exclusive Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC, just came on the market at $4 million. Madeleine Albright’s house. Townsend Visuals for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty Source: Sotheby’s The first female Secretary of State moved into the home in 1968 with her husband and three children while she was completing PhD studies. The entryway. Townsend Visuals for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty The stately, 1853-built home features two wood-burning fireplaces, a library, and a garden terrace. The living room. Townsend Visuals for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty The house was a regular meeting spot. The Washington Post wrote in 1999 that “her Georgetown house became a gathering place for influential Democrats.” The living room. Townsend Visuals for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty Source: The Washington Post The house is most famous for the salon-style dinner parties that Secretary Albright hosted, where DC’s boldest names debated foreign policy issues. The dining room. Townsend Visuals for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty In 2006, she told the University of Virginia that she’d hosted guests like President Clinton, First Lady Hillary Clinton, foreign presidents, and royalty like Queen Noor of Jordan. The dining room. Townsend Visuals for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty Source: The University of Virgina Her home first became a political headquarters in the run-up to the 1984 presidential election, when she tried to unite rival members of the Democratic party. A sitting room. Townsend Visuals for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty “I thought if we spent time together between presidential campaigns, we might be able to develop some sort of coherent platform. So I began to invite people to my house for foreign policy dinners,” she told the University of Virginia in an oral history. The kitchen. Townsend Visuals for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty Today, the kitchen features a SubZero refrigerator and six-burner range for DC’s next great dinner party host. The kitchen. Townsend Visuals for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty The home has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. A bedroom. Townsend Visuals for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty The primary suite overlooks the backyard garden. A bathroom. Townsend Visuals for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty It is “unusually-wide” for a historic Georgetown residence, Michael Rankin, the listing agent with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, told Insider. The library. Townsend Visuals for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty The home possesses a “very commanding presence” from the street, he explained, and is on a much larger lot than other homes that date back to the 1850s. A bedroom. Townsend Visuals for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty The home office was used by Secretary Albright while she served from 1997 to 2001. The office. Townsend Visuals for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty When she was sworn in, Secretary Albright became the highest-ranking woman in the history of the US government at that time. The office. Townsend Visuals for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty Rankin said the garage was used to house Secretary Albright’s security detail when she was in office. The garage. Townsend Visuals for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty The backyard features a dining patio, lush walkways, and an ornate stone fountain fixture. The patio. Townsend Visuals for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty Washington elite are already touring the home, Rankin said, including a European embassy official. The garden. Townsend Visuals for TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

