Iran ‘strongly denies’ reports claiming Cristiano Ronaldo ‘could be sentenced to 99 lashes for adultery’ after the Al-Nassr superstar was pictured hugging a painter

The Iranian embassy in Spain has ‘strongly denied’ reports that Cristiano Ronaldo ‘could be sentenced to 99 lashes for adultery’.

It comes after Iranian media, per Mundo Deportivoclaimed that lawyers in the country had filed a complaint against the Al-Nassr attacker after photos of him embracing international painter Fatima Hamimi appeared online.

The incident took place while the Portuguese superstar was visiting the country in September, but the Iranian embassy in Spain has refuted claims that the footballer will be sanctioned if he returns to the country, instead supporting Ronaldo’s gesture.

A statement from the embassy read: “We strongly deny the issuance of a court ruling against any international athlete in Iran.

“It is a matter of concern that the publication of such baseless news could overshadow crimes against humanity and war crimes against the oppressed Palestinian nation.

Iran has denied reports that Cristiano Ronaldo (right) could be convicted for hugging painter Fatima Hamimi (left)

The Iranian embassy in Spain instead praised the Portuguese superstar’s actions

Ronaldo is in a long-term relationship with Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez

‘It should be noted that on September 18 and 19, Cristiano Ronaldo traveled to Iran to play an official football match and was very well received by the people and authorities.

“His sincere and human encounter with Fatemeh Hamami was also praised and admired by both the people and the country’s sports authorities.”

Ronaldo, who is dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, visited Iran’s capital Tehran with Al-Nassr in September to face Persepolis in the group stages of the Asian Champions League.

There, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player met Iranian painter Fatima Hamimi, who wanted to give Ronaldo a photo she had made especially for him.

It is said that Ronaldo kissed her on the cheek and gave her a signed shirt, while also posing for a photo of him hugging her, angering Iranian lawyers.

This is because according to Iranian law, touching a married woman is tantamount to adultery.

Hamimi is said to be ’85 percent paralyzed’ and is a big fan of the Portuguese star.

Iranian network Sharq Emroz, according to Mundo Deportivo, states that the Iranian legal system reacted quickly to the photo of the couple and sentenced Ronaldo to 99 lashes the next time he travels to Iran.

Al-Nassr will participate in the group stage of the Asian Champions League, where they will be in Group E alongside Iran’s Persepolis, Qatar’s Al-Duhail and Tajikistan’s Istiklol.

He will not return to Iran at this stage of the competition, but should they reach the knockout rounds, it cannot be ruled out that he will have to set foot on Iranian soil again.

Those reports claimed that if he does, Ronaldo could be arrested by Iranian authorities to force him to serve the sentence.

But the Iranian embassy has now refuted these claims and instead praised the Portuguese international’s actions.

Ronaldo is currently training with the Portuguese team ahead of their upcoming matches

Ronaldo and Rodriguez were recently photographed on a night out in Saudi Arabia

An image from his Instagram shows the veteran instructing teammates during a session

Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Rodriguez since 2016 and they have two children together, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.

Rodriguez is also mother to his three other children, eldest child Cristiano Jnr, and twins Eva and Mateo – who were born via a surrogate mother.

Rodriguez and the children followed Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia when he joined Al-Nassr, in a deal that was confirmed on New Year’s Eve last year.

The veteran was in action during Portugal’s 3-2 win over Slovakia on Friday evening.

He scored twice during the match to continue his good goal-scoring ways this season, scoring his sixth goal in six games for both club and country.

Portugal are currently top of Group J in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, having won all their matches during the qualifying campaign so far.

Ronaldo had met the painter after visiting Iran in September for Al-Nassr’s Asian Champions League match against Persepolis in the country’s capital Tehran.

They take on Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday and teammate Diogo Dalot mocked him for being on his phone in a cheeky Instagram dig.

He has had a tumultuous month, with lawyers returning to court over a fresh legal battle with his Las Vegas rape accuser – and the woman who demanded millions more in hush money after he paid her £275,000 in 2010.

Kathryn Mayorga, who waived her right to anonymity after claiming Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

Ronaldo, who became the world’s highest-paid footballer in history after signing a £177 million-a-year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr in January, has consistently denied the rape allegations.