Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Army: An enemy missile shell led to the death of photographer Abdullah and the injury of 5

    By

    Oct 14, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Lebanese Army Command – Orientation Directorate issued on Saturday the following statement:nbsp;ldquo;Furthernbsp;to the previous statement on 10/13/2023 regarding the Israeli enemy targeting a Lebanese army watchtower in the outskirts of Alma al-Shaab, the Israeli enemy fired a rocket on the same date that hit a civilian car owned by a media work team, which led to the martyrdom of photographer Issam Abdullah and the injury of 5 others.quot;nbsp;

    The enemy also targeted with helicopter missiles and artillery shells, including phosphorous and illuminating shells, the outskirts of the towns of Marwahin, Aita al-Shaab, Kfar Shuba, Al-Adisa, and the Marjayoun Plain.

    The army continues to maintain its readiness and take the necessary measures in the border areas.rdquo;

