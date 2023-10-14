Borrell Calls Israel’s Evacuation Plan ‘Utterly Impossible’

NNA – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Saturday that a plan by Israel to evacuate more than one million people out of northern Gaza in a single day was quot;utterly impossible to implementquot;.

Israel warned residents in the area to evacuate before an expected ground offensive against Hamas in retaliation for the deadliest attack in Israel#39;s history.

quot;I am saying that, representing the official position of the European Union… (the evacuation plan) is utterly, utterly impossible to implement,quot; Borrell told a press conference in Beijing on the final day of a three-day diplomatic visit to China.

quot;To imagine that you could move one million people in 24 hours in a situation like Gaza can only be a humanitarian crisis,quot; he added, AFP reported.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen had expressed support to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday during a visit to the country.

quot;Europe stands with Israel,quot; said von der Leyen, adding that the country had quot;a duty to defend its citizensquot;.

But Borrell#39;s comments in Beijing showed the limits of that affirmation, saying that Israel was also obligated to follow international humanitarian law in the process of defending itself.

quot;The position is clear,quot; said Borrell. quot;We certainly defend the right of Israel to defend itself.quot;

quot;But, as any right, it has a limit. And this limit is international law.quot;

China#39;s reaction to the conflict, which did not include a direct condemnation of the Hamas attacks, had been criticized by Western leaders as too weak.

Following a series of high-level talks with Chinese leaders, Borrell said that the EU and China agree on the two-state solution.

quot;We certainly agree that the only long-term solution to these crises that come one after the other… is to work on the solution of two states,quot; said Borrell.

quot;We agreed the international community should do the utmost to prevent the further degradation of the situation that could spill over the region.quot; —nbsp;Asharq Al Awsat

