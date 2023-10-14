Coronation Street’s Stephen Reid star Todd Boyce reveals new job following his dramatic exit from the soap: ‘I’m dead excited!’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Serial killer Stephen Reid’s reign of terror came to an end during Friday’s episode of Coronation Street when he left Weatherfield in a body bag.

And now the American actor who played him, Todd Boyce, 62, has revealed his new job after leaving the soap, saying: ‘I’m thrilled!’

Todd said Birmingham Post: ‘The last week of November I start rehearsals for panto, which run the last three weeks of December.

‘And then Bill Kenwright, who was famous as an actor in Corrie before becoming a major theater producer, has just – without even blinking – offered me the role of Laurence Olivier in Sleuth.

“That will be a tour starting in Windsor and going around London, then coming to The Lowry here (in Salford). I’ll be working on that until the end of June, so I’m very excited about that.’

In his final Coronation Street scenes, a shocking twist saw Todd’s character Stephen being mowed down by Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) as he rushed to The Rovers after hearing the killer was back in town and Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) had taken hostage.

But the surprises didn’t stop there for fans of the show, as in the final few moments it was revealed that his latest victim Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) was still alive.

During the episode, the residents were left reeling after Stephen’s murderous activities unraveled, but he was nowhere to be found.

While attempting to board his flight to Bangkok, he realized his passport was missing and was forced to return to Weatherfield to confront partner Jenny.

Meanwhile, Jenny had heard noises coming from The Rovers Return and had taken it upon herself to investigate.

Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox) ​​urged Jenny not to go in, saying, “Jenny, this is not your responsibility, this is a job for the police!”

The two ladies were almost knocked over when Dylan Wilson came running out of the pub with his friend.

Elsewhere, Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien) had also seen something in the pub and entered the boarded-up Rovers to investigate.

After speaking to Jenny, who explained that she had caught Dylan smashing glasses in the pub, Sarah revealed that she came in after seeing someone upstairs.

‘Did you see me upstairs? I’ve never been upstairs,” Jenny replied.

“I think we should go!” Sarah exclaimed after realizing they weren’t alone.

Before the duo had a chance to flee, Stephen ran down the stairs and hit his niece Sarah over the head with a wine bottle.

‘No, you made me do this, that was you! She’s breathing, she’s fine. This was your fault! You were both sneaking around,” Stephen shouted at Jenny.

Meanwhile, a concerned Gail texted the Weatherfield group chat, where she received a reply from ‘Jenny’ saying Sarah was with her at the police station.

Back at The Rovers, Stephen was seen sending the message to Gail from Jenny’s phone as he questioned her about the location of his passport.

Jenny started putting everything together when she realized that Teddy’s body must be hidden in the roof box, and not in sewing machines as previously believed.

Stephen admitted that he committed the crimes out of ‘fear of failure’, saying this was his last chance to become a success, rather than ‘washed up and pathetic’.

Jenny told Stephen that his passport was in her handbag and that he had to flee before Audrey finds out who he really is, in an attempt to free herself.

As he confessed his love for Jenny, voices were heard outside the pub, but Stephen muffled Jenny’s cries for help with his hand.

After hearing the screams, Sean Tully rushed to help and told police he believed Stephen was in The Rovers.

After waking up, Sarah hit Stephen over the head with a chair, resulting in a scuffle where the serial killer took Jenny hostage.

Stephen then walked out of the pub with Jenny, holding the broken bottle to her throat, in front of the Platt family who had gathered outside on the pavement.

Meanwhile, at Roy’s cafe, Carla took a call from Peter Barlow and as the duo put two and two together, Carla raced to the Rovers while the taxi driver rushed to the scene.

But when Stephen decided to release Jenny, Peter rushed down the street and mowed down the killer.

Reeling from the shock of Stephen’s death, with mother Audrey (Sue Nicholls) standing over him, fans were hit with another bombshell when Tim, who had been attacked by Stephen earlier this week, opened his eyes from the boot of his taxi.

