Mikati: The enemy’s targeting of journalists is a new disgrace added to its black record of killing and aggression

    NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati described the Israeli enemy#39;s direct targeting of journalists in its ongoing aggression on Lebanese territory as quot;a new disgrace added to its black record of murder and aggression.quot;

    In an issued statement following the killing of a Lebanese journalist and the wounding of others while performing their call of duty, Mikatinbsp;said: ldquo;May God have mercy on the media martyr, Issam Abdullah, and all hope for a speedy recovery for the wounded journalists and photographers, who were targeted today by direct Israeli bombing while covering the events of the Israeli aggression against the south.rdquo;

