UNIFIL: We urge everyone to cease fire and allow us to help find solutions

NNA -This evening, at approximately 5:20 pm, a heavy exchange of fire erupted between Lebanon and Israel in the vicinity of Alma Shaab, Ayta Ash Shab#39;, Al Dihaira, El Adeysse and Houla.

We are deeply saddened to hear that during this exchange of fire a Lebanese videographer has been killed with reports of other journalists injured.

As tensions continue to mount perilously, UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Aroldo Laacute;zaro urgently calls to stop firing. The potential for this escalation to spiral out of control is clear, and it must be halted.

UNIFIL has actively engaged with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line to de-escalate the situation. –nbsp;UNIFIL Press Office