Outraged families of captured Israelis launch protests in ‘Tel Aviv’

Family members of several Israelis captured by the Palestinian Resistance during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood held an angry protest outside the Israeli Security Ministry in quot;Tel Avivquot; on Saturday and blocked quot;Kaplan Streetquot;.

The protesters expressed outrage at the performance of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asking, quot;Where is the army? Where is Netanyahu#39;s son, is he in Miami?,quot; referring to the reason he was not on the frontlines with their captured family members.

Demonstrators further warned the Prime Minister that the current movement is just the beginning.

A wave of growing anger and frustration has spread among settlers residing in the Gaza Envelope settlements and the families of Israeli captives.

The latest data released by the entity revealed that the number of Israelis killed in Operation Al-Aqsa Flood operation has increased to around 1,500 while those injured have exceeded 3,200. Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army informed on Friday 265 families of their killed members, while 120 families were told that they were held captive. — Al Mayadeen Englishnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;