Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Two Western countries evacuate their nationals from the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing

    NNA – The American and Swedish embassies informed their citizens in the Gaza Strip to headnbsp;to the Rafah land crossing today at 12 noon to evacuate them from the Strip, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    This came after the Israeli enemy army announced today the opening of safe passages for residents of northern Gaza City to leave their homes and head south.

    According to the enemy army, civilians will be allowed to move along the streets it has designated between the hours of 10:00-16:00.

