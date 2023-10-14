Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    Bill Maher Unloads on Porn Star Mia Khalifa for Defending Hamas

    After Bill Maher took down the Connecticut chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America on Friday night for griping about Israel being “stolen land,” while pointing out that the Constitution State is, in fact, exactly that, he set his sights on porn star Mia Khalifa for her own views on the war with Hamas.

    “Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal,” the Lebanese-born Khalifa tweeted on Oct. 8.

    The late-night host said during his opening monologue that Khalifa had “rejoiced in the killing,” and slammed her for wanting to “see the carnage” in clearer detail, then noted she singlehandedly managed to prove “that you literally can have your brains fucked out.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

