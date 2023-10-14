After a Decade of Dismissal, One Doctor Finally Unveiled the Harrowing Reality behind my Debilitating Pain and Excessive Bleeding

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Zahra McDonald suffered from debilitating cramps, heavy bleeding and unstable moods since the age of 13 – but every time she complained, she was told it was either “normal” or “it was all in.” her head “.

At the age of 21, the Adelaide podiatry student bled profusely every day for a year. His family and doctors continued to tell him everything was fine.

Speaking to FEMAIL, Zahra, now 23, said that when a doctor finally took a good look, they told her a total hysterectomy was the only option to end her pain and discomfort. suffering.

“I am still so traumatized from being a teenager and no one believes me because of my infinite pain. Sometimes I would brush it aside and convince myself that I was being dramatic and that there was really nothing wrong with me,” she said.

She now knows that her distressing symptoms came from two distinct pathologies: endometriosis and adenomyosis.

Adenomyosis, where the tissue lining the uterus grows into its muscular wall, gets worse over time and leads to heavy, irregular bleeding and infertility.

Zahra McDonald suffered from debilitating cramps, anemia and unstable moods for 10 years before doctors finally took her seriously.

The 23-year-old podiatry student from Adelaide also suffered intestinal problems and heavy, incessant bleeding, apparently without a medical cause.

Zahra’s symptoms began when she got her first period at age 13.

“The first few years it was bad, but things got worse over the years. I remember being 15 and thinking that this couldn’t be normal, that I shouldn’t have to go through this much pain and heavy bleeding all the time.

“My mother told me it was just part of life and that I would eventually get used to it, but I never did.”

Zahra’s doctor prescribed her birth control pills when she was 17 to treat her irregular bleeding. She had been on her period for two weeks with only 14 days between cycles.

“I went to a gynecologist and she only recommended over-the-counter painkillers like Nurofen,” Zahra said.

“She gave me blood thinners to combat clotting and I took them until I was 21.”

After several doctor appointments, ultrasounds, blood tests, Pap tests and a cervical biopsy, Zahra was finally diagnosed with endometriosis and adenomyosis.

Zahra’s doctor prescribed her birth control pills when she was 17 to deal with irregular bleeding.

Zahra’s mood continued to fluctuate without notice or reason and she could no longer tell whether her emotions were due to the birth control or her hormones.

“The pill helped reduce the bleeding, but it didn’t stop the pain,” she said.

She also had to receive iron transfusions every year to deal with the blood loss she was experiencing.

“Not once did anyone mention anything was wrong,” she said. “I was constantly in and out of my doctor’s office, but she didn’t even tell me endometriosis existed.”

In 2022, Zahra started bleeding randomly every day and didn’t know what to do. She let the bleeding last for a year before deciding to see a doctor, fearing she would be fired again.

“The ultrasound always came back perfectly fine and no one knew what to tell me. I didn’t know what to do, but I couldn’t keep bleeding every day.

“I was disappointed and upset after she mentioned that some people just suffer from heavier periods.”

In 2022, Zahra started bleeding randomly every day and didn’t know what to do. She let the bleeding last for a year before deciding to see a doctor, fearing she would be fired again.

Another appointment with the gynecologist and a biopsy later, the doctor finally talked to Zahra about having surgery to remove the lesions from her uterus. She was also told that she will have to have a complete hysterectomy.

It wasn’t until one of Zahra’s colleagues went on leave for surgery that she first heard about endometriosis.

“We talked about our symptoms and they were almost identical. I couldn’t believe I had finally found someone who understood what I was going through.”

“She told me that the disease is usually not detected in any tests and recommended that I go to her doctor.”

Another appointment with the gynecologist and a biopsy later, the doctor finally talked to Zahra about having surgery to remove the lesions from her uterus.

“I was still so shocked by the whole thing that I tried to talk myself out of the surgery,” she said.

“I thought it was all in my head and I spent six months thinking about it before I finally went back.”

Zahra struggled to pay for all the visits and surgeries because her health insurance didn’t provide enough coverage.

“It was extremely strange to have an official diagnosis, but I don’t think it helped me much.”

Zahra struggled to pay for all the visits and surgeries because her health insurance didn’t provide enough coverage.

Zahra’s pain never went away and she still bled every two days despite having a Mirena IUD inserted.

“My doctor told me that adenomyosis may be causing all the pain, but that the only way to diagnose this for sure would be to have a hysterectomy.”

Right now, Zahra doesn’t have a timeline for recovery and isn’t sure she’ll ever live a day without bleeding or pain.

“I wish I had known it would take a long time to heal, and I really wish someone had believed me when I started experiencing symptoms,” she said.

“Most of the help and information I have about my condition comes not from doctors or other health professionals, but from talking to other people with endometriosis and researching it myself online .”