REVEALED: Why Taylor Swift was already a hero in Kansas City BEFORE she began her romance with Chiefs star Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has been making waves in Kansas City in recent weeks with her star-studded appearances at Arrowhead Stadium to see boyfriend Travis Kelce in action, but the pop star was already a local hero.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker, 33, has attended two of the tight end’s NFL games at the Chiefs’ home stadium, sitting next to his mother Donna in an Arrowhead suite.

But the 12-time Grammy Award winner had already put on a show of her own at the stadium, and while Kelce, 34, may have helped bring two Super Bowls to the city, Swift has left her own moving mark on Kansas City.

The singer made a “significant contribution” to a local food bank last summer when she visited Kansas City during the American leg of her Eras Tour.

In July, as Swift and her billion-dollar tour rolled into Kansas City, Harvesters Community Food Network shared on social media that the You Belong With Me singer had made a generous donation.

Taylor Swift was a hero in Kansas City before she started dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce

“It won’t be a #cruelsummer for thousands of families, children and seniors experiencing food insecurity thanks to a generous donation we received from the award-winning singer,” the food bank wrote on Facebook at the time.

At the time, her donation flew under the radar, but after her budding romance with one of the city’s beloved NFL stars, her generosity has resurfaced.

“We were quite surprised,” said Sarah Biles, director of communications at the food bank The Kansas City star.

The food bank was asked not to reveal the amount of the contribution, but Biles revealed that Swift raising awareness for the charity is just as impactful as the donation itself.

“In total, it makes a significant contribution to hunger relief and it is so satisfying to see that she has chosen a cause like this,” Biles said.

Swift’s contribution to Kansas City was one of several massive donations she gave out to charities in twenty states during her tour.

As the Eras Tour looks set to be one of the most profitable of all time, with expected revenues of $4.1 billion, according to TMZafter Swift took her show on the road and to movie theaters.

And it seemed like her mission was to give back, as she made donations in all twenty states she traveled to during the tour.

Harvesters Community Food Network shared on social media that the You Belong With Me singer had made a generous donation

The Anti-Hero hitmaker performed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in July

Her Eras Tour looks set to be one of the most profitable, with expected revenue of $4.1 billion

The singer asked charities not to disclose the amounts she donated, but the amounts appear to be enormous. Tampa Bay, a food bank in Florida, said its generosity would provide 125,000 meals.

Another food bank in Seattle wrote, “They asked us not to share the number with you, but I can tell you the donation will provide thousands of pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables for our more than 400 food banks in Western Washington.”

In Pittsburgh, a food bank said, “Her donation will ensure thousands of our neighbors have the food they need to thrive.”

And the Santa Clara Food Bank in California thanked her for helping feed the 500,000 people they help every month, adding that her gift also inspired a flood of contributions from fans, with donations rising 43 percent.

Swift – who has a personal fortune estimated at $703 million – has also been generous to those who worked on the tour, paying out bonuses totaling $55 million to artists and crew. And she surprised the truck crew by giving them each a “life-changing” $100,000.

She also paid more than $110,000 to book 197 rooms for one night at the five-star Four Seasons Hotel in Mexico for her crew.

The Eras tour will tour Britain next summer and charities in the cities where she plays here are hoping she will continue with her generous donations.

Fast had come from Los Angeles Thursday morning before the Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos after attending the premiere of her Eras Tour film in Hollywood, as her relationship with Kelce continues to grow.

The pop sensation looked at her rumored boyfriend Kelce, 34, for the third time this season.

Swift enjoyed a happy return to Arrowhead on Thursday night as she watched Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Broncos alongside her boyfriend’s mother, Donna (right)

Swift watched the game while wearing a $112 Kansas City windbreaker designed by DWTS alum Erin Andrews

Swift, who arrived at the stadium before kickoff in exclusive footage captured by Dailymail.com, took a seat next to Donna while wearing a $112 Kansas City windbreaker designed by DWTS alum Erin Andrews.

And as her NFL star inspired the Super Bowl champions to another victory with a typically powerful display, the pop sensation could be seen jumping to his feet and clapping several times.

She seemed to be on good terms with Donna, despite Kelce’s mother seemingly throwing shade at her after they first met in Arrowhead before last month’s win over the Chicago Bears.

The NFL star’s mother appeared to be wearing a Swiftie-style friendship bracelet, which fans made to wear during Swift’s Eras Tour concerts, that read “Today.”

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City star quarterback Patrick, sat next to the couple in their suite and they could be seen hugging Swift as their men came together brilliantly on the field.

The pop sensation’s relationship with Kelce appears to be getting serious, as she also chatted with his fad, Ed Kelce, for the first time during the Week 6 matchup.

And after the Chiefs’ 19-8 win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, the Anti-Hero hitmaker appeared to spend quality time with the Super Bowl champion.

Swift appeared to spend the night at Kelce’s home when her security team was spotted outside the property in exclusive photos from DailyMail.com on Friday morning.

The vehicles parked outside the confines of the cramped lot appeared to be the same SUVs that picked the star straight from her private plane and drove her away from the airport on Thursday.

She was seen that evening with Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany (left).

Swift reportedly flew to Kansas City from Los Angeles, a day after she dazzled at the premiere of her Eras Tour film

Later in the afternoon, Kelce’s mother, Donna, who had been sitting next to Swift in the Arrowhead suite during Thursday’s game, was seen arriving at the mansion.

There were also Kansas City police officers roaming the area, stopping cars entering the neighborhood where Travis Kelce lives.

The new couple will spend the weekend together with Kelce and will have some time off due to the Chiefs’ early game this week, according to TMZ.

The entourage left the property, which Kelce reportedly purchased for $995,000 in 2019, in the afternoon.