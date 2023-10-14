Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    Berri: Does the international community need evidence that Israel wants to carry out its crimes without truth justice witnesses?

    NNA – Speaker of the House,nbsp;Nabih Berri, referred to the crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the media professionals in the Alma Al-Shaab area on Friday evening, saying: ldquo;Does the international community need evidence that Israel and its political and military levels want to practice their crimes and aggression without having witnesses to truth and justice?rdquo;
    He added: ldquo;My deepest condolences to the international, Arab, and Lebanese media and to the fallen martyr#39;s familynbsp;on the killing of Reuters cameraman Issam Al-Abdullah, and I wish a speedy recovery for Al Jazeera journalist Carmen Joukhadar and her colleague, photographer Elie Brakhia.rdquo;

