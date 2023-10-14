Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Intensive shelling of Shebaa, outskirts of Mazraat Halta, Kfar Shouba Rashaya Al-Fakhar

    NNA – Hasbaya – National News Agency correspondentnbsp;reported that heavy bombardmentnbsp;hasnbsp;been recorded on the outskirts of Mazraat Halta and the outskirts of the town of Kfar Shouba, and shells were recorded falling near the houses in Mazraat Halta as reconnaissance planes were flying at low altitude this afternoon.

    The bombing also targeted the outskirts of the town of Rashaya Al-Fakhar in the Hasbaya District, as well as the outskirts of Shebaa, Kfar Shouba, and Hebariehnbsp;Heights, NNA correspondent added.

