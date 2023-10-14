I tried the viral decorating AI RoomGPT on my boring living room. It added a pool in my apartment.

I uploaded the same photo four times to produce unique ideas for how to transform my living room when using RoomGPT.

I used RoomGPT to help redesign my living room, but I’m not sure how much I can rely on the tool.

Remodeling AI programs are gaining popularity among DIYers on TikTok.

RoomGPT’s developer says it’s a tool, but not a replacement for professional interior designers.

Artificial intelligence is finding its way into almost every industry, and it’s gaining more popularity in the process as people find new ways to use AI programs.

The AI program RoomGPT went viral on TikTok after a user posted how the interior decorating site helped digitally style her patio in May. The video of her outdoor space transforming received millions of views in a matter of days.

“DIY home makeovers are about to get a lot easier,” the caption read.

Other TikTokers have used similar programs, like RemodelAI, to generate design ideas and eliminate the cost of an interior designer during extensive home renovations.

The developer of RoomGPT, Hassan El Mghari, told Insider that interior designers need not worry about AI taking their jobs. He assures it’s proven useful for designers working to create mock-ups for clients.

“Interior designers will get a lot of inbound interest and need to strategically choose clients since mockups take a long time,” El Mghari told Insider. “With RoomGPT, they can accept a larger amount of clients by using the tool to quickly generate initial mockups for clients.”

I decided to put the site to the test using my sparsely decorated living room as I prepare to take on redesigning my whole apartment as a summer project.

The living room of my Brooklyn apartment is currently furnished with hand-me-down couches and a free rug from my landlord. The space is full of potential, and I asked RoomGPT to show me some design styles that might get my ideas flowing. Jordan Hart/Insider Now that I’ve signed a two-year lease at my Brooklyn apartment, it’s time to get serious about decorating my living room. I took a photo of the space and asked RoomGPT to show me four different design styles. There are nine design styles to choose from: modern, minimalist, professional, tropical, vintage, industrial, coastal, tribal, and neoclassic. After you run out of free credits, you can purchase 20 more for $5. As a fan of the mid-century modern design style, the “vintage” option jumped out to me as the style that would best fit my aesthetic. I quickly realized it probably wouldn’t be very renter-friendly after my first generated room showed a new light fixture and a wall mural. RoomGPT While I was impressed by RoomGPT’s ability to completely reimagine my living room, some changes didn’t appear possible for my rented apartment. The added chandelier would require redoing my lighting and electrical, and the program replaced my kitchen island with a wooden table. However, the overall color story of the space and the updated rug were useful ideas. Of all the design styles offered by RoomGPT, the modern rendition of my living room pleasantly surprised me the most. The modern option appeared to be the most achievable design because I can buy most of the items shown. RoomGPT Although the program omitted my stairs in its new design, most of the changes are achievable by buying the furniture shown in the mockup. Modern design style can be too bland for my taste, but RoomGPT helped change how elements of the style can be brought into my space. A pool in my living room would be a dream come true, but the people living downstairs probably wouldn’t agree. Although it would be nice to have a swimming pool in my living room, I don’t think my landlord would approve. RoomGPT The tropical style gave me good ideas for wallpaper and greenery around the space, and I appreciate the use of wood in the rendering. However, I can’t ignore that it converted half of the floor into a swimming pool. My bright living room was transformed into a moodier industrial aesthetic, and it’s not bad. The industrial design is dark and cool, but I’m not sure how I could achieve brick walls and wood paneling in my living room. RoomGPT Placing an accent table in the middle of a walkway isn’t the best design idea, but I like the direction the industrial style is headed. Like the vintage option, some of the changes would be hard to achieve in a rented space, but I could see this being a good starting point for homeowners looking to make major changes. Using the term “professional” to describe a design style immediately makes me think of a doctor’s office. While I’d probably skip on the wood paneling, the wall color is appealing. RoomGPT While I have no interest in adding wood panels to my ceiling or installing carpets, the professional design is giving me ideas for new couches. This rendering offered fewer decor additions and more renovation project ideas, which I’m not sure my landlord would love. Although the design style was labeled tribal, I got more of a groovy vibe from the AI rendering. This design used bright colors to reimagine my space using AI. RoomGPT The tribal design is by far the closest to my own personal design style. If I were homeowner, I’d jump at the opportunity to paint my living room dark green and accent it with bright colors. For now, I’ll have to settle for buying a new plant and vibrant couches to bring elements of this design into my space. Coastal design usually make me think of a beach house, but not this design. The neutral gray rug is a smart choice for a dog owner like me who worries about my space looking too messy. RoomGPT The coastal living room design doesn’t leave much space for living since there’s only one small couch to sit on. The added coffee table is a smart idea for entertaining, but the overall design doesn’t scream “coastal” to me.

