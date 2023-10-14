India thrash abject Pakistan by SEVEN WICKETS in World Cup clash attended by 130,000 fans, as Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma star to extend hosts’ winning start

<!–

India cruised to victory and maintained their perfect start in the Cricket World Cup after beating Pakistan by seven wickets.

Despite a good start from Pakistan, they suddenly fell from 155 for two to all out for 191 and a fine 86 from captain Rohit Sharma ensured India secured a comfortable victory.

Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq got Pakistan off to a solid start before captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan started causing problems for the hosts with a valuable partnership of 82 off 103 balls.

India then took control of the game in a dramatic spell that saw Pakistan lose five wickets for 16 runs, sparked by Mohammed Siraj throwing Azam out just as the Pakistan captain brought up his half-century, reducing the tally to 155 for three .

The momentum shift was evident when Kuldeep Yadav struck twice in the 33rd to dismiss Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed and Jasprit Bumrah and then sent Rizwan’s stumps flying for 49, before striking again to bowl Shadab Khan.

Hardik Pandya took the wicket of Mohammad Nawaz before Ravindra Jadeja finished off the match, dismissing Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf with seven overs to go.

Chasing 192, Shubman Gill made a fast start, hitting four boundaries before being caught by Khan off Shaheen Shah Afridi, but Sharma was easily the star of the innings, taking control after Gill’s departure.

The captain hit 39 runs in a 56-run partnership with Virat Kohli, who fell for 16 runs, and alongside Shreyas Iyer, the pair easily chased down the runs with a 77-run partnership.

Sharma’s brilliant innings was ended by Afridi as the opener departed for 86 runs off 63 balls, but KL Rahul and Iyer saw the side over the line, with the latter hitting four to bring up his 50 and win the game by 117 balls . save.