Clemson University Students Protest Removal of TAMPONS from MEN’S Bathroom

Clemson University students have gathered to protest the removal of sanitary products from the male bathrooms on their South Carolina campus.

Dressed in bright colors as they clung to signs with messages like “hello, it’s the 21st century,” about 50 students attended the protest this week, calling for the restoration of sanitary products in men’s restrooms.

The feminine hygiene dispensaries were quietly taken down after Clemson College Republicans dismissed their social media presence and sparked a barrage of criticism.

Take Back Pride, which organized the event, claims that machines were vandalized shortly after the post with “hateful comments towards the transgender community” before the university removed them completely.

“Today we are marching for the recovery of menstrual products in the men’s restrooms at Cooper Library and across campus,” Pan Tankersley, of the group’s march committee, told her fellow demonstrators.

‘Students are still not safe on campus. They still experience intimidation, hatred and all those things.

“The university must in any case take action and protect its students.”

Another student called for the pharmacy to be put back in the bathroom, saying it created an environment where people felt disconnected.

“We demand the recovery of the menstrual dispensers that were wrongly removed from the men’s restrooms at Cooper Library,” they said.

“Queer people on this campus aren’t just going to magically disappear. So instead of working against us, like taking menstrual products out of the men’s room and making people feel unwelcome, there should be support for the community that is already fighting to feel safe here.”

The feminine health products were removed from Cooper Library’s male facilities three days after Clemson College Republicans’ post sparked outrage.

“If you didn’t know, Clemson University has tampon/pad dispensers in the men’s restrooms in the Cooper Library,” the conservative student organization wrote online on September 13.

It added: “We truly live in a (clown emoji) world.”

The message was seen by a Republican member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, April Cromer, who reportedly approached campus leaders to discuss the issue.

The group claims that the removal of the products has created an environment where people feel disengaged

There was a wave of outrage after Clemson College Republicans posted a photo of the dispenser on X

Chris Miller, Clemson’s dean of students and chair of student affairs, supported his classmates in exercising their right to free speech.

“It’s always good that our students have access to their campus,” Miller told the BBC College Fix after the protest.

‘The ability to meet unhindered and to speak freely goes to the core of what a university is and what a university is for.’

Clemson University spokesman Joe Galbraith said there are no plans to reinstall the dispensers in the men’s restrooms.

The uproar is yet another story seen across the country as schools redefine bathroom policies.

A protester outside the Kansas Statehouse holds a sign after a Transgender Day of Visibility rally as schools battle gender identity issues

Last week, the family of a teenage girl who was raped in her high school bathroom by a “male student wearing a skirt” launched a $30 million lawsuit.

Scott Smith, the victim’s father, claims Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia failed to adequately investigate his daughter’s claims and attempted to cover up the sexual assault.

He claims a biological male, who wore a skirt in a women’s restroom, raped his daughter in the girls’ bathroom at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021.

In September, hundreds of students in Pennsylvania walked out of school to protest a new rule allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

High school students in the Perkiomen Valley School District organized the protest after officials opted not to adopt a policy that would force students to use restrooms that correspond to their biological gender.

They accused education chiefs of “compromising” their rights and endangering female students during last week’s demonstration.