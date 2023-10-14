Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Rudakov from Nabi Sheet: Israeli aggression against Gaza is unacceptable from a moral humanitarian standpoint

    Oct 14, 2023

    NNA – Baalbek – Russiannbsp;Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov, visited Saturday the shrine of Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi in the town of Nabi Sheet, where he was received by Hezbollahrsquo;s Bekaa region official, Hussein al-Nimr, and a number of other dignitaries.nbsp;

    Ambassador Rudakov laid a floral wreath on the shrine, and toured around it, expressing his admiration for ldquo;the nations that glorify their martyrs.rdquo;

    Touching on the tragic incidents in Gaza, he considered that ldquo;the Israeli aggression against Gaza and the land, sea, and air siege on it are consistent with President Putinrsquo;s description that it resembles the siege of Leningrad, which is an unacceptable aggression from annbsp;ethical and humanitarian standpoint.rdquo;

    ===========R.Sh.

