Foreign Ministry: “Israel” commits ethnic cleansing in Gaza Strip

NNA – Damascus, SANA- Syria denounced Saturday that ldquo;Israelrdquo; has adopted the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians and expelling the people of Gaza to Sinai outside Palestine.

ldquo;Israel exposed its intentions by openly demanding, along with its friends, that the people of Gaza, numbered 2.3 million Palestinian citizens, be displaced to Sinai outside Palestine,rdquo; said Foreign and Expatriates Ministry in a statement.

ldquo;Israelrdquo; carried out the policy of ethnic cleansing against the Palestinians, expelling them from their land and replacing them with settlers , the ministry added.

ldquo;The international law international humanitarian law, and human rights law do not justify these Zionist calls, especially since what is demanded worldwide is that the Palestinian people exercise their right to return to their land,rdquo; the ministry noted.

The ministry indicated that ldquo;in return, ldquo;Israelrdquo; followed during its aggression against Gaza Strip a scorched earth policy to force the Palestinians to leave Palestine towards Sinai, in a scenario similar to the tragedy of 1948, as no Palestinian people returned to their land.rdquo;

The Foreign Ministry concluded statement that Syria reiterates its position rejecting Colonial-Zionist transfer policies, and calls on the United States and the West not to get involved in this crime and prevent ldquo;Israelrdquo; from committing it, since it violates all humanitarian and civilized principles. — [SANA]

