Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Khawaja: The scene of the arrival of fleets and elite units to “Israel” indicates the return of the US, Britain France to fleet diplomacy

    By

    Oct 14, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Member of the ldquo;Development and Liberationrdquo; parliamentary bloc, MP Mohammad Khawaja, wrote today on platform ldquo;Xrdquo; describing quot;the scene of the arrival of fleets and the sending of planes and elite units to ldquo;Israelrdquo; under the pretext of protecting it from the small, besieged Gaza Strip,quot; considering that quot;this indicates two basic things:
    – The return of the United States, Britain, and France to naval diplomacy andnbsp;the threat of usingnbsp;hard force to subject opponents to their policies, the abandonment of the concept of soft power, and the falsity of calling for democracy, international conventions, and human rights slogans…
    – The fall of the rolenbsp;of ldquo;Israelquot; for which it was planted within the Arab region, fornbsp;insteadnbsp;of ensuring the protection of the colonial interests of those countries, it now needs their direct protection.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    =======R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Strictly 2023: Adam Thomas leaves his brothers Scott and Ryan in tears with emotional Waltz as judges laud it’s his ‘best dance yet’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    Portland Bans Camping in Public Spaces; Private Security Guards Hired to Clear Homeless Encampment ‘The Pit’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    A pro-DeSantis super PAC stopped its door-knocking operation in California after the state’s GOP engineered changes to award its presidential delegates to the candidate who wins a majority of the vote

    Oct 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Strictly 2023: Adam Thomas leaves his brothers Scott and Ryan in tears with emotional Waltz as judges laud it’s his ‘best dance yet’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    Portland Bans Camping in Public Spaces; Private Security Guards Hired to Clear Homeless Encampment ‘The Pit’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    A pro-DeSantis super PAC stopped its door-knocking operation in California after the state’s GOP engineered changes to award its presidential delegates to the candidate who wins a majority of the vote

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    India will bid to host 2036 Olympics, Modi says

    Oct 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy