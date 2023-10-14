Khawaja: The scene of the arrival of fleets and elite units to “Israel” indicates the return of the US, Britain France to fleet diplomacy

NNA – Member of the ldquo;Development and Liberationrdquo; parliamentary bloc, MP Mohammad Khawaja, wrote today on platform ldquo;Xrdquo; describing quot;the scene of the arrival of fleets and the sending of planes and elite units to ldquo;Israelrdquo; under the pretext of protecting it from the small, besieged Gaza Strip,quot; considering that quot;this indicates two basic things:

– The return of the United States, Britain, and France to naval diplomacy andnbsp;the threat of usingnbsp;hard force to subject opponents to their policies, the abandonment of the concept of soft power, and the falsity of calling for democracy, international conventions, and human rights slogans…

– The fall of the rolenbsp;of ldquo;Israelquot; for which it was planted within the Arab region, fornbsp;insteadnbsp;of ensuring the protection of the colonial interests of those countries, it now needs their direct protection.rdquo;

