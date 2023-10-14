Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Al-Hajj: What is the fault of journalists and photographers who report events’ truth facts only to be killed?

    By

    Oct 14, 2023

    NNA -nbsp;Member of the ldquo;Strong Republicrdquo; parliamentary bloc, MP Razi Al-Hajj, expressed his sadness over the recent killing of Lebanese journalist Issam Al-Abdullah and the injury of a number of journalists and photographers.

    He wrote today on platform ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;What is the fault of journalists and photographers who convey the truth and facts of events only to be killed and then they become the event? Our sincere feelings and sympathy are with the media body and the family of the martyr Issam Al-Abdullah and the wounded,nbsp;Al-Jazeera correspondent Carmen Joukhadar, Agence France-Presse correspondent Christine Mustafa Assi, Iraqi Reuters correspondents Thaer Zuhair Kazem and Maher Nazih Abdel Latif, American journalist Dylan Cousins, and Al-Jazeera photographer Elie Barkhia.quot;

    He added: quot;It is the destiny of the press to pay the blood tax, but for how long? The only solution remains a just and comprehensive peace in accordance with the Beirut Declaration, and the international community must work hard to achieve it. Wars will yield peace, but rathernbsp;more destruction, bloodshed, and tears.rdquo;

