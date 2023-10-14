Jada Pinkett Smith: Tupac Had Alopecia Like Me

Getty

Jada Pinkett Smith is revealing that her close friend Tupac Shakur suffered from alopecia that began after he was violently arrested for jaywalking in 1991.

Pinkett Smith, who also has the autoimmune disease that causes hair loss, said the rapper kept the condition secret from the public until his murder in 1996.

“I don’t think Pac ever talked about his alopecia, but he also looked really good with a bald head,” she told People. “But that was during a time and during an era that you wouldn’t—he just wouldn’t talk about it.”

