WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

CNBC reports that the National Labor Relations Board alleged, in a complaint filed on Friday, that X violated labor law by dismissing an employee who criticized the company. Elon Musk bought the company, then known as Twitter, in October and threatened to fire workers who did not return to in-person office work. After Yao Yue encouraged others on the company’s Slack to let the company fire them rather than resign, she was fired for violating an unspecified company policy.

CNBC writes that in the complaint, the NLRB accuses X of preventing the company’s workers from exercising their legal employment rights. Yue alleges that the company fired her “in retaliation for her attempt to organize her co-workers not to quit so that they would have a better legal basis” to challenge the company later.

In July, former X employees filed a new lawsuit over the company’s alleged refusal to pay for arbitration that a judge had determined in January they were contractually obligated to use. The judge’s decision halted their class action lawsuit alleging that X had failed to adequately notify employees under federal and California state laws. The company had begun laying off much of its workforce in November last year.

X accused of illegally firing employee who criticized Elon’s return-to-work plan