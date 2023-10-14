Uma Thurman’s Extensive Wish List for Unproduced Film Unveiled

The actress was set to appear in a movie called ‘Eloise in Paris’

It was canceled due to a breach of contract dispute caused by Thurman’s team

Uma Thurman is one of Hollywood’s most famous actresses, with a wide variety of films to her name.

After gaining attention for her role as Mia Wallace in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 hit Pulp Fiction, she became an international star and appeared in many more films.

She starred in The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1966), Gattaca (1997) and more recently The House That Built (2018) and Red, White and Royal Blue (2023).

Her star continued to rise when she was cast as the lead in Tarantino’s Kill Bill – Part One and Part Two, part one of which grossed $180 million worldwide.

However, there is one 2010 film that Thurman was supposed to appear in but never materialized due to a breach of contract dispute.

The film was Eloise in Paris, based on a 1950s children’s book of the same name by Kay Thompson.

It has been widely reported that before filming even concluded, the project was canceled due to a breach of contract dispute brought by Uma Thurman’s legal team – Karuna Dream Inc.

The actress’ contract was leaked later that year, revealing a list of demands she had made.

According to Woman firstThe paperwork revealed that Thurman needed a luxurious dressing room, first-class air travel, a minimum “three-bedroom hotel suite” and three cell phones to use during filming.

It also demands that no other cast member be given “more favorable dressing facilities” than Thurman and that she also be allowed to purchase costumes and wigs from the film at a 50% discount.

There’s another clause that prohibits the film from using the actress’ “name or likeness” for merchandising deals that include this very specific list of products:

“Tobacco, weapons, religious items, personal hygiene products, intimate apparel, pornography, gambling, pet food, and stomach or rectal medications.”

Thurman isn’t the only Hollywood actor with strange requests; extravagant demands are actually quite common.

Uma Thurman and her daughter Maya Hawke were featured in a new trailer for the upcoming comedy thriller The Kill Room

It comes after it was revealed that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has a clause limiting how ‘badly’ he can be beaten up on screen.

Supposedly Johnson even adapted a script in The Fate of the Furious so that he sat up instead of lying down after a fight.

According to BuzzfeedSamuel L. Jackson is reportedly adding a clause to his contracts that allows him to play golf twice a week.

Queen Latifah is also said to have added a ‘don’t die’ rule after filming the movie ‘Set It Off’.

As her stellar career continues, it is unknown if Thurman still implements similar clauses in her contracts today.

She recently appeared alongside her daughter Maya Hawke in a new trailer for the upcoming comedy thriller The Kill Room.

This is the first time the mother-daughter duo will act alongside each other, after Maya rose to fame as Robin Buckley in Netflix’s sci-fi drama Stranger Things.