NNA – Israeli occupation Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, confirmed today the continuation of the aggression against the Gaza Strip.

According to what was stated in a video clip distributed by his office, Netanyahu, who was filmed earlier as reported bynbsp;Agence France-Presse, appeared speaking to soldiers deployed on the border with Gaza,nbsp;saying to them: ldquo;Are you ready for what is coming? More will come!rdquo;

