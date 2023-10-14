Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    President Aoun contacts family of martyr photographer Abdullah, Reuters Beirut office, offering deepest condolences

    By

    Oct 14, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The media office of former President,nbsp;General Michel Aoun, issued a statement this evening, in which it indicated thatnbsp;President Michel Aoun made a phone call to the family of the martyr photographer Issam al-Abdullah, and to the Beirut office of Reuters, offering condolences over the fallen martyr who was killed by the Israeli bombing that targeted a group of media professionals in Alma al-Shaab while they were covering developments in the south.

    quot;President Aoun stressed that the Israeli enemyrsquo;s targeting of Issam and his media comrades, who are supposed to be protected by the immunity of international law, is an exposed attempt in Israelrsquo;s continuednbsp;plan to obscure the facts about its aggression against the Palestinian people and the Lebanese lands,quot; the statement said.

    nbsp;quot;President Aoun praised martyr Issam#39;s contributions throughout his media career and his testimony with a camera and an image of the truth,quot; the statement concluded.

    nbsp;

    ==========R.Sh.

    By

