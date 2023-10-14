Griffiths: The situation in Gaza has quickly become “unbearable”

NNA – Martin Griffiths, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said in a statement reported by Reuters: ldquo;Today, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, already critical, is now rapidly becoming unbearable.rdquo;

He added: quot;There is no electricity, water, or fuel in Gaza, and food is in serious decline,quot; urging quot;all countries with influence to use it to ensure respect for the rules of war and avoid further escalation.quot;

