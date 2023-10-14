Haniyeh: No migration from Gaza to Egypt

NNA – Head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, confirmed today that ldquo;there is no immigration from Gaza to Egypt,rdquo; stressing that ldquo;the people of Gaza are rooted in their land and cling to their homeland. They will not leave their land and will not migrate.rdquo;

In a speech reported by ldquo;Russia Today,rdquo; Ismail Haniyeh said: ldquo;The resistance began writing history with the Al-Aqsa Flood, which marked the beginning of the disappearance of the occupation from our land and our sanctuary,rdquo; adding: ldquo;The enemy, whose cowardly army was unable to confront our brave men, has resorted to committing massacres.rdquo;

He continued: quot;The enemy believes that its massacres will erase the shame of humiliation and defeat after the strategic Qassam strike,quot; adding: quot;We will resume the strategy of liberation and return despite what the enemy is doing with the support of the United States.quot;

ldquo;I tell the enemy that the strategic strike you suffered indicates that our liberation and return are near,quot; he went on.

Haniyeh continued: quot;There is no migration from the West Bank or from Gaza, and I say no migration from Gaza to Egypt. I salute our brothers in Egypt. I say to my brothers in Egypt that it is our decision to remain in our land, and your decision is our decision.quot;

He continued: quot;Hamas has always stressed that it does not target civilians, old or young,quot; emphasizing that quot;the Hamas movement#39;s riflenbsp;cannot shake in the face of the misleading Israeli media narrative,quot; adding,nbsp;quot;We want the occupation to leave our land, our sanctuary, and our entire territory.quot;

