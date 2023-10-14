Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Haniyeh: No migration from Gaza to Egypt

    By

    Oct 14, 2023 , ,

    NNA – Head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, confirmed today that ldquo;there is no immigration from Gaza to Egypt,rdquo; stressing that ldquo;the people of Gaza are rooted in their land and cling to their homeland. They will not leave their land and will not migrate.rdquo;

    In a speech reported by ldquo;Russia Today,rdquo; Ismail Haniyeh said: ldquo;The resistance began writing history with the Al-Aqsa Flood, which marked the beginning of the disappearance of the occupation from our land and our sanctuary,rdquo; adding: ldquo;The enemy, whose cowardly army was unable to confront our brave men, has resorted to committing massacres.rdquo;

    He continued: quot;The enemy believes that its massacres will erase the shame of humiliation and defeat after the strategic Qassam strike,quot; adding: quot;We will resume the strategy of liberation and return despite what the enemy is doing with the support of the United States.quot;

    ldquo;I tell the enemy that the strategic strike you suffered indicates that our liberation and return are near,quot; he went on.

    Haniyeh continued: quot;There is no migration from the West Bank or from Gaza, and I say no migration from Gaza to Egypt. I salute our brothers in Egypt. I say to my brothers in Egypt that it is our decision to remain in our land, and your decision is our decision.quot;

    He continued: quot;Hamas has always stressed that it does not target civilians, old or young,quot; emphasizing that quot;the Hamas movement#39;s riflenbsp;cannot shake in the face of the misleading Israeli media narrative,quot; adding,nbsp;quot;We want the occupation to leave our land, our sanctuary, and our entire territory.quot;

    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Strictly 2023: Adam Thomas leaves his brothers Scott and Ryan in tears with emotional Waltz as judges laud it’s his ‘best dance yet’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    Portland Bans Camping in Public Spaces; Private Security Guards Hired to Clear Homeless Encampment ‘The Pit’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    A pro-DeSantis super PAC stopped its door-knocking operation in California after the state’s GOP engineered changes to award its presidential delegates to the candidate who wins a majority of the vote

    Oct 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Strictly 2023: Adam Thomas leaves his brothers Scott and Ryan in tears with emotional Waltz as judges laud it’s his ‘best dance yet’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    Portland Bans Camping in Public Spaces; Private Security Guards Hired to Clear Homeless Encampment ‘The Pit’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    A pro-DeSantis super PAC stopped its door-knocking operation in California after the state’s GOP engineered changes to award its presidential delegates to the candidate who wins a majority of the vote

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    India will bid to host 2036 Olympics, Modi says

    Oct 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy