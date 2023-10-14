Al-Khiam bids farewell its Martyr Issam Abdullah in presence of Information Ministry Director General, political media figures

NNA – The southern town of al-Khiam bid farewell this afternoonnbsp;to Lebanese martyr photographer Issam al-Abdullah, who was killed yesterday while carrying out his call of dutynbsp;alongside a group of journalists in the southern town of Alma Al-Shaab after they were targeted bynbsp;an Israeli bombing.

Afternbsp;prayer, the martyr#39;s body was carried from his home in al-Khiam to the townrsquo;s cemetery, as a large crowd of media figures, politicians, and activists of the region and townspeople participated in the funeral service, condemning Israel#39;s blatant attack on the media body that led to the martyrdom of Abdullah and the wounding of four others.

Attending the funeral were MPs: Ali Hassan Khalil, Elias Jaradi, Ali Fayyad, Halima al-Qaaqour, and Firas Hamdan, a delegation representing the Commander of the Army and Intelligence, headed by Brigadier General Rudolph Haikal, and the media advisor to the Prime Minister, Fares Gemayel, who offered condolences on behalf of PM Najib Mikati.

Also attending was Information Ministry Director General, Hassan Falha, at the head of a delegation from the Ministry, where he offered condolences on behalf of Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, and the Ministryrsquo;s staff.

Falha praised ldquo;the deceasedrsquo;s contributions and good morals,rdquo; and demanded that ldquo;Israel be condemned for this heinous crime it committed intentionally, a crime for which it must be held accountable because it violates human rights and all international regulations.quot;

quot;Israel is trying to silence the voice, distort the facts, and prevent the transmission of the true picture of the reality in which we live,quot; Falha said.

He added, quot;We support every resistance against any occupation for the sake of every human being…We at the Ministry of Information stand alongside journalists and media professionals in performing their duties, andnbsp;demand that Israel be condemned for the heinous crime it committed against a young journalist, who was clearly targeted along with his colleagues intentionally.rdquo;

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.