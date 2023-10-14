Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    News

    Thousands Flee Gaza as Deadline to Get Out Expires

    By

    Oct 14, 2023 , ,
    Thousands Flee Gaza as Deadline to Get Out Expires

    Benjamin Netanyahu/X

    Thousands of people living in northern Gaza fled south on Saturday before the six-hour evacuation window ordered by Israel ended at 4 p.m. local time. Meanwhile, as the U.N. warns Israel and Hamas to halt their week-old war before things “reach a point of no return,” the Palestinian militant group claimed additional hostages it is holding in Gaza were killed in Israeli air strikes.

    “The situation in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel has reached fever pitch,” the United Nations said in a statement from Geneva. “The United Nations and its Member States must intensify efforts to mediate an immediate ceasefire between the parties, before we reach a point of no return.

    Over the past week, some 400,000 Palestinians had already been internally displaced, according to U.N. figures.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Strictly 2023: Adam Thomas leaves his brothers Scott and Ryan in tears with emotional Waltz as judges laud it’s his ‘best dance yet’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    Portland Bans Camping in Public Spaces; Private Security Guards Hired to Clear Homeless Encampment ‘The Pit’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    A pro-DeSantis super PAC stopped its door-knocking operation in California after the state’s GOP engineered changes to award its presidential delegates to the candidate who wins a majority of the vote

    Oct 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Strictly 2023: Adam Thomas leaves his brothers Scott and Ryan in tears with emotional Waltz as judges laud it’s his ‘best dance yet’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    Portland Bans Camping in Public Spaces; Private Security Guards Hired to Clear Homeless Encampment ‘The Pit’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    A pro-DeSantis super PAC stopped its door-knocking operation in California after the state’s GOP engineered changes to award its presidential delegates to the candidate who wins a majority of the vote

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    India will bid to host 2036 Olympics, Modi says

    Oct 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy