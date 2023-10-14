Vietnamese International Student’s Dream of ‘Beach Breaks Between Classes’ in Florida Crushed after Discovering Application to Miami University in OHIO

Valerie Do thought she had applied to Miami University in Florida and later realized there was another university with the same name in arctic Ohio

In a series of TikToks, she told the world her story, but explained that the mistake was a blessing in disguise

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Vietnamese student who dreamed of enjoying the beaches of Florida at the University of Miami ended up at an institution of the same name in Ohio.

Valerie Do, currently a college student, thought she had applied to Miami University in Coral Gables, Florida, but it turned out to be Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Her dreams of lying under palm trees on the sun-drenched beaches of the warmer state came crashing down when she received her acceptance letter.

But some research into Ohio University’s business school convinced her to accept, and Do soon realized that the mistake was actually a blessing in disguise.

Valerie Do, currently a college student, thought she had applied to the University of Miami, but never realized there was another college with the same name in cold Ohio.

The video currently has almost two million views and reads: “If anyone says ‘go to hell’ but I’m studying abroad at Miami University of Ohio

Valerie Do, currently a college student, thought she had applied to the University of Miami. But she actually applied to Miami University, Ohio and eventually accepted her position there

Tell me Insider: ‘I realized there are no beaches; it’s just a cornfield in the middle of nowhere in the American Midwest.”

Although Do has made many people on campus laugh with her story over the past two years, it wasn’t until last week that she shared her story on TikTok for the world to know.

The video currently has almost two million views and reads: “If anyone says ‘go to hell’ but I’m studying abroad at Miami University of Ohio.

“I thought it was Miami Florida and didn’t know. There are no beaches here, it’s just corn fields and in the middle of nowhere.”

While many viewers spoke about her confusion, others wrote “love and honor” — an ode to Miami University’s slogan.

A British user wrote: ‘No, because I’m from a city in the UK called Boston and international students came to the university thinking it was the US.’

Another chimed in, saying: “I did the same thing and accidentally applied to the wrong university. I didn’t realize it until I made my mom read the application essay and she freaked out lol’

Some even called Do’s case a scene from Hannah Montana or something Kelly Kapoor from The Office would do.

After the video went viral, she released another one on TikTok, making it clear that she loved her college and that it was the best decision she ever made.

“First of all, I love my school and I love it here. Miami has the real American college experience I was looking for, just like the movies.

Because I grew up watching movies like Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, Bring It On, Animal House and stuff like that, and I was hoping to experience stuff like that and Miami has the perfect stuff for me.

‘The people here are also very friendly and I feel like I don’t have to change myself to fit in, if that makes sense.

‘This aspect is very important for international students because we came here and we have a huge language and culture barrier. Miami has great resources for international students.” she said.

She said Insider that she didn’t expect the video to blow up like it did and that the criticism didn’t bother her.

Do also opened up about her spring trip to Florida, telling the publication that she felt unsafe there and was extremely happy to be in Ohio instead.