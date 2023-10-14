Dillon Danis labels Logan Paul a ‘dead man walking’ as YouTuber’s face wound is revealed following microphone bust-up after previously turning up to his weigh-in wearing a balaclava

Dillon Danis revealed the extent of Logan Paul’s facial injury on social media

The MMA fighter hit his opponent with a microphone during a press conference

Paul suffered a deep cut on his face and a black eye after the incident

The extent of Logan Paul’s facial wound has been revealed ahead of his boxing match against Dillon Danis on Saturday night.

Paul is one of the headliners at the Manchester Arena for the crossover boxing event which sees him take on long-term rival Danis in a vicious battle.

The violence spread earlier this week when Danis hit Paul in the face with a microphone as the pair faced off, sparking fears the fight could be called off.

The YouTuber and wrestling star tried to hide the cut when he showed up to the weigh-in on Friday wearing a balaclava, but was now seen without a covering before entering the ring.

On X – formerly Twitter – Danis revealed an image showing the severity of Paul’s injury, with a deep cut visible next to his right eye.

Logan Paul’s facial injury was revealed after he previously appeared at Friday’s weigh-in wearing a balaclava

Paul suffered a deep cut near his left eye, with his eye socket also showing bruising

The 1-2 cm cut appears to be healing, but there are concerns that Danis could open it if he lands a few blows to the wound early in the match.

Paul also suffers from a black eye, with his eye socket showing significant bruising and the flesh under the eyeball also damaged.

Danis further goads his opponent by captioning the image with a tweet in which he boasts, “I already won, broke this silly face, he’s a dead man walking.”

Danis boasted on X – formerly Twitter – that Paul “was a dead man” after he was injured

The social media post is another attempt to unnerve Paul, with Danis repeatedly targeting his opponent’s fiancée, Nina Agda, in the fight build-up over the past month.

His efforts led to the model filing a $150,000 (£122,000) lawsuit and issuing a temporary restraining order against the MMA fighter.

Paul previously rejected suggestions that he would pull out of the fight, instead explaining that the microphone malfunction had made him more determined to beat Danis.

Danis’ first attack caused Paul to spill blood from his forehead onto the floor.