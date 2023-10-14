Spokesperson for the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs: We are committed around the world to freedom of the press, protection of journalists

NNA – The French Embassy distributed a statement bynbsp;the official spokespersonnbsp;for the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, which said: ldquo;France extends its condolences to the relatives, families, and colleagues of the journalist who was killed while exercising his duties in Lebanon, andnbsp;wishes a speedy recovery to his injured colleagues. France once again expresses its firm and fixednbsp;commitment, throughout the world, with freedom of the press and the protection of journalists. We commend all those who work to defend free and independent media and ask for their protection.quot;

=======R.Sh.