Waddah Al-Sadek: We all have the right to defend our land, provided that the decision on war defense is in the hands of the Lebanese state

NNA – MP Waddah al-Sadeknbsp;wrote today on platform ldquo;Xrdquo;:nbsp;ldquo;The statement issued following the meeting of a number of parliamentarians in response to the invitation of His Eminence the Mufti of the Republic did not address the Lebanese reality. It received the approval of the majority of those present, but it did not take into account the interest of the country…I support every point that the statement addressed about the Palestinian cause and my position on this matter is unequivocal, but it did not address the exclusivity of parties or individuals in deciding to go to war in the country.quot;

Sadek added, quot;We all have the right to defend our land, our people, and ourselves when our country is exposed to aggression, provided that the decision of war and defense is in the hands of the Lebanese state and its institutions and under its umbrella.quot;

He continued, quot;The statement did not take a position on the utterings of some non-Lebanese officials, from Lebanese territory, threatening to use us as a battlefield against the will of the Lebanese people, and in accordance with their regional agendas. The importance of any statement is the clarity of the political position in it, and not its obtaining the support of the majority of the deputiesnbsp;presentnbsp;at the expense of the countryrsquo;s interest. I expressed all of this during the meeting with opposition representatives, but the rest of my colleagues had a different opinion…quot;

Sadeknbsp;concluded, quot;My full position is clear and announced in the statement of deputies of the opposition forces issued two days ago, and it is an indivisible position, from Lebanon and from Palestine.rdquo;

==========R.Sh.