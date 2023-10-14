Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    Israel admits intelligence “mistakes” that led to its failure to anticipate a Hamas attack

    NNA – The so-called Israeli National Security Advisor, Tzachi Hanegbi, admitted that ldquo;mistakesrdquo; had occurred in the intelligence servicesrsquo; assessments prior to an unprecedented attack launched by the Hamas movement on the Hebrew state on October 7.

    He said in a press briefing in response to a question about his statements about not expecting Hamas to launch an attack, ldquo;It is my mistake, and it reflects the mistakes of everyone who makes these (intelligence) assessments.rdquo;

    He added: quot;We really believed that Hamas had learned its lessonquot; from the last war with Israel in 2020,quot; as reported by Agence France-Presse.

