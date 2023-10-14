Elysee: The Lebanese and Hezbollah must “stay out of the conflict” between Israel and Hamas

NNA – The French presidency announced today that the Lebanese and Hezbollah must ldquo;stay away from the conflictrdquo; between Israel and Hamas, expressing ldquo;deep concernrdquo; about the tense situation on the border between Lebanon and Israel.

The Elysee said during a press briefing reported by Agence France-Presse: Hezbollah and the Lebanese must ldquo;commit to the duty of self-restraint to avoid opening a second front in the region, of which Lebanon will be the first victim.rdquo;

The French presidency stressed that Iran must quot;refrain from inflaming tensionsquot; and stop providing quot;operational supportquot; to Hamas, while confirming that it does not have quot;specific informationquot; regarding Iran#39;s involvement in the attack launched by Hamas on Israel.

The Elysee stated that quot;Iran has a role to play that could be very negative in the current situation, and it can also play a positive role, which is to refrain from interfering to avoid a regional escalation.quot;

nbsp;

===========