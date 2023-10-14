Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Elysee: The Lebanese and Hezbollah must “stay out of the conflict” between Israel and Hamas

    By

    Oct 14, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The French presidency announced today that the Lebanese and Hezbollah must ldquo;stay away from the conflictrdquo; between Israel and Hamas, expressing ldquo;deep concernrdquo; about the tense situation on the border between Lebanon and Israel.

    The Elysee said during a press briefing reported by Agence France-Presse: Hezbollah and the Lebanese must ldquo;commit to the duty of self-restraint to avoid opening a second front in the region, of which Lebanon will be the first victim.rdquo;

    The French presidency stressed that Iran must quot;refrain from inflaming tensionsquot; and stop providing quot;operational supportquot; to Hamas, while confirming that it does not have quot;specific informationquot; regarding Iran#39;s involvement in the attack launched by Hamas on Israel.

    The Elysee stated that quot;Iran has a role to play that could be very negative in the current situation, and it can also play a positive role, which is to refrain from interfering to avoid a regional escalation.quot;

    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Strictly 2023: Adam Thomas leaves his brothers Scott and Ryan in tears with emotional Waltz as judges laud it’s his ‘best dance yet’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    Portland Bans Camping in Public Spaces; Private Security Guards Hired to Clear Homeless Encampment ‘The Pit’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    A pro-DeSantis super PAC stopped its door-knocking operation in California after the state’s GOP engineered changes to award its presidential delegates to the candidate who wins a majority of the vote

    Oct 14, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Strictly 2023: Adam Thomas leaves his brothers Scott and Ryan in tears with emotional Waltz as judges laud it’s his ‘best dance yet’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    Portland Bans Camping in Public Spaces; Private Security Guards Hired to Clear Homeless Encampment ‘The Pit’

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    A pro-DeSantis super PAC stopped its door-knocking operation in California after the state’s GOP engineered changes to award its presidential delegates to the candidate who wins a majority of the vote

    Oct 14, 2023
    News

    India will bid to host 2036 Olympics, Modi says

    Oct 14, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy