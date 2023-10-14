Binky Felstead displays her very taut midriff in a neon bikini and sheer trousers in Greece – six months after giving birth to son Wilder

<!–

Binky Felstead showed off her very toned midriff as she posed for a mirror selfie during her holiday to Greece on Saturday.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 33, who welcomed son Wilder just six months ago, looked fantastic in a neon bikini.

She paired the swimwear with semi-sheer wide-leg pants with a colorful waistband.

Binky seemingly went makeup-free and kept her long hair out of her face with sunglasses.

The mother-of-three shares Wilder and son Wolfie, two, with her husband Max Darnton, and daughter India, five, with her ex Josh Patterson.

Impressive: Binky Felstead, 33, showed off her very toned midriff as she posed for a mirror selfie during her holiday to Greece on Saturday

She often shares her workout routines with her 1.4 million followers and continued to do so throughout her pregnancy.

Her holiday comes after she shared a slew of snaps from their intimate family’s baptism for her son’s Wilder and Wolfie.

Binky gave birth to her third child on April 17 in the luxurious £5,900-a-night Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, central London.

In May, she described her feelings of “mom guilt” over her two eldest children as she suffered sleepless nights with her newborn son Wilder shortly after he was born.

The star posted a teary-eyed selfie as she told her Instagram followers she was “exhausted,” felt like she was about to get sick and was “still bleeding” from the recent birth.

She also opened up about her parenting struggles as she revealed Wilder was awake “every hour of the night” in a candid post.

Binky also said she had been ‘overcompensating’ to make sure Wolfie and India got as much attention as usual, but now she’s exhausted.

She wrote, “Week 3 is the hardest anyone said to me on my walk today… not that I can remember the other two weeks 3.

Escape: Binky (left) often shares her workout routines with her 1.4 million followers and continued to do so throughout her pregnancy

Adorable: The mum-of-three shares Wilder and son Wolfie, two, with husband Max Darnton (pictured), and daughter India, five, with ex Josh Patterson

‘I’m exhausted, I feel like I’m getting sick and I’m still bleeding. Wilder was up every hour last night and refused to be put to sleep for long today.

“He’s hungry all the time and I’m starting to feel guilty for not being my best self for the other two.

‘I’m defiantly overcompensating by trying to still do everything with them and make sure they can’t tell the difference, but I feel like it’s starting to bite me in the throat today!

“I’m going to listen to my body and try to remember to be kind to myself. He’s only been in the world two days in two weeks!’