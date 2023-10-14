Sat. Oct 14th, 2023

    Accused Cyclist Killer Had Escape Planned for Months: Cops

    Accused Cyclist Killer Had Escape Planned for Months: Cops

    An accused murderer who briefly managed to escape police custody while being escorted to an outside doctor’s visit in Austin, Texas didn’t make an impulsive choice to flee, cops say.

    Rather, Kaitlin Marie Armstrong had allegedly been concocting the scheme over the course of “several months,” and the medical appointment—for an apparent injury of dubious authenticity—was an integral part of the former yoga teacher’s plan, according to investigators.

    Armstrong, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of competitive cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, who Armstrong allegedly thought was after her boyfriend, Colin Strickland. Wilson and Strickland, also a pro cyclist, went swimming and had dinner together hours before Wilson was shot dead on May 11, 2022. But before police could arrest Armstrong, she used a bogus passport to fly to Costa Rica, where she spent 43 days on the lam before being captured at a backpackers’ lodge in the popular beach town of Saint Teresa. Cops said they found a $6,350 receipt for cosmetic surgery in the safe in Armstrong’s room.

