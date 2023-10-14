People are desperately trying to live forever. From peptide treatments to cold plunges, here are the biggest anti-aging trends sweeping the nation.

Cold plunges promote a surge of neurotransmitters in the body. They’re one of the many ways people are trying to stave off the aging process.

mihtiander/Getty Images

The quest for longevity has gone mainstream as more people seek ways to reverse the aging process.

People are resorting to peptide treatments, cold plunges, and fasting intermittently to extend their lifespan.

Here are some of the top longevity trends right now, according to industry experts.

While the quest to live longer has long been a focus of the world’s wealthiest entrepreneurs, these days, it’s gone mainstream.

People across the country are taking a host of prescription pills like Metformin, seeking out treatments like peptide injections, and implementing a range of behavioral practices in the hopes of reversing aging. By 2028, the global longevity market is expected to reach close to $183 billion, according to a market report by business intelligence firm Grand View Research.

Research shows that several of these trends can slow down the process of cellular aging, increase cognitive function, and even delay the onset of chronic diseases. Still, it’s important to view any of these practices simply as tools, similar to “hammers or screwdrivers,” that are neither inherently good nor bad, said Dr. Anant Vinjamoori, the chief medical officer at longevity-focused healthcare company, Modern Age. Their value ultimately depends on the context in which they’re implemented, and it’s worth tailoring your approach to suit your individual needs, he added.

From peptide treatments to cold plunges here are some of the most popular longevity trends sweeping the country.

