LeBron James Declares Travis Kelce the New Ruler of Ohio as He Honors the Chiefs’ Standout, Amidst His Romance with Taylor Swift: ‘He’s Earned It’

NBA icon LeBron James has called Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the King of Ohio amid his romance with Taylor Swift.

The NFL star, 34, and Swift’s blossoming relationship has caused a stir on the internet and in the media after the pop star, 33, attended three of the Chiefs games to cheer on her new boyfriend.

And Lakers superstar James weighed in on the furor, naming Kelce as Ohio royalty for his new A-List relationship.

The NBA’s all-time leading point scorer, long dubbed “King James,” passed his crown to the two-time Super Bowl winner, earning him the title of Northeast Ohio’s new most famous athlete.

“Listen, sometimes you have to give up the crown to the next guy,” James said on the phone Thursday evening Football in De Winkel alternative broadcast for the Chiefs’ Week 6 19-8 win over the Broncos.

“What Trav is doing now, and the Swifties, I think I’m going to give him the crown now. He deserves it now.’

Both Kelce and James are from the Buckeye State, growing up in Westlake and Akron respectively.

But the NBA star truly cemented his hero status in the state by playing for the Cavaliers for 11 seasons, spread over two stints, and leading the franchise to its first-ever championship in 2016.

Earlier this month, James publicly called for an invitation to appear on Kelce’s podcast “New Heights,” which he co-hosts with his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce.

“Strange that I can’t get an invite to your fantastic show (sic),” James posted on X. “Is it because you guys really are the Kings of NE Ohio and I claim to be? Be honest! Seriously, you guys are AMAZING!!”

During the show’s latest episode on Wednesday, the Chiefs star suggested James was more than welcome to appear, as he said: “There’s no way we didn’t send LeBron James the invite…”

“If we haven’t, Intern Brian and Intern Jake will hear from us,” Jason then said.

“Yeah… they know who’s at the top of our list to get here… they know who’s out there,” Travis added.

Kelce and Swift continued to light up social media on Thursday as the Love Story hitmaker watched him perform for the third time this season.

Fast had come from Los Angeles Thursday morning before the Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos after attending the premiere of her Eras Tour film in Hollywood, as her relationship with Kelce continues to grow.

She seemed to be on good terms with Donna, despite Kelce’s mother seemingly throwing shade at her after they first met in Arrowhead before last month’s win over the Chicago Bears.

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City star quarterback Patrick, sat next to the couple in their suite and they could be seen hugging Swift as their men came together brilliantly on the field.

The pop sensation’s relationship with Kelce appears to be getting serious, as she also chatted with his fad, Ed Kelce, for the first time during the Week 6 matchup.

And after the Chiefs’ 19-8 win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, the Anti-Hero hitmaker appeared to spend quality time with the Super Bowl champion.

Swift appeared to spend the night at Kelce’s home when her security team was spotted outside the property in exclusive photos from DailyMail.com on Friday morning.

The vehicles parked outside the confines of the cramped lot appeared to be the same SUVs that picked the star straight from her private plane and drove her away from the airport on Thursday.